City modifies pedestrian crossing projects

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), provided an update Friday on the proposed pedestrian crossing improvements throughout the city.

According to a news release from director of public service Michael Crowe, after careful consideration, the new city administration has decided to modify the project scope, which includes not improving/installing the pedestrian crossings at the following locations:

– Locust Street near the municipal building and Fiesta Veracruz restaurant

– North South Street near Galvin Park

– Mulberry Street at the Luther E. Warren Peace Path

“The decision to remove these crossings from the project scope aligns with the vision of the current administration,” the release states. “We believe these modifications will still contribute to enhanced pedestrian safety and are necessary for the evolving needs of our community. The city intends to evaluate and improve the Mulberry Street pedestrian crossing independent of this project.”

The project remains focused on improving or establishing pedestrian crossings at the following four locations:

– Truesdell Street near Roy E Holmes Elementary School

– Nelson Avenue at the Luther E. Warren Peace Path

– South South Street north of Linton Avenue

– Thorne Avenue at Wilmington High School/Alumni Field

The project will require no new right-of-way and is not anticipated to have significant environmental impacts, according to the release. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in this summer. There will be no detours during construction. Traffic will be maintained using single-lane closures and flaggers.

“We value your input and encourage you to share any questions or comments you may have regarding these project scope modifications,” the release states. “Your feedback is essential to the successful development of this project. Please submit your comments no later than June 8, 2024, via the information below.”

Mail: City Services

69 North South Street

Wilmington, OH 45177

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: (937) 382-6509