Young artists recognized for Earth Day posters

The students posed with their artworks alongside county commissioners Kerry Steed and Mike McCarty. Pictured front row (L to R): SWMD Outreach staff, Erin Camery; Emelyn Reno; Zane Adkins; Meredith Henize; Vida Washum; Abigail Hoffman. Pictured back row (L to R): County Commissioner, Mike McCarty, Zoey Steinbarger, Amalie Heidenreich, represented by a self-portrait in lieu of a photograph, Vivian Barker, Skylar Eubanks, and County Commissioner, Kerry Steed. Submitted photo

Young artists from kindergarten to fifth grade were celebrated at a special ceremony held at the historic Clinton County Courthouse on May 7. Their Earth Day posters, chosen for inclusion in the 2024/2025 Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s annual Educators Calendar, earned them recognition from the Clinton County Commissioners.

At the ceremony, each artist received praise from the commissioners for their contributions to environmental awareness. Additionally, they were presented with prize packs containing recycled-content items as tokens of appreciation.

The event not only highlighted the artistic talents of the youth but also emphasized the importance of instilling environmental stewardship from a young age. By showcasing their artwork in the calendar, these students have helped raise awareness about environmental issues in Clinton County.