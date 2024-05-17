Stewart, Jackson, Hildebrandt earn trip to Region 4 meet

BELLBROOK — Elijah Stewart and Julius Jackson blistered the Bellbrook High School track and William Hildebrandt was a powerplant in the shot put pit and all three qualified for the Region 4 Track and Field Championships next week.

The Wilmington boys were competing Friday on the second day of the Division I Bellbrook District Track and Field Championships.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the regional.

Jackson ran a mesmerizing 41.01 in the 300 hurdles, bettering his preliminary time by two seconds. He finished third overall

Stewart ran a strong race in the 100-meter dash and finished fourth in 11.49 seconds. Third was 11.34 seconds and fifth was 11.52, so a tight race that Stewart was able to qualify by a lean at the line.

Elijah and Julius then teamed with Darius Stewart and Logan Johnson to finish seventh in the 4×200-meter dash with a time of 1:36.58.

In the shot put, Hildebrandt tied for third place with a toss of 44-7. Ben Roach of Bellbrook also had a toss of 44-7. Both qualified to the regional meet.

The fifth place finisher went 44-5.75 while the third place distance was 44-7.75.

In the 3,200-meter run, Oliver McDermott ran 10:30.83 and finished 15th in the race.

In the high jump, Zane Smith was seventh overall, clearing 5-8.