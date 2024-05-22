Regional competition begins but is postponed by weather Regional competition begins but is postponed by weather

Regional track and field competition began Wednesday for Clinton County athletes at two locations.

Wilmington was at Welcome Stadium for the Division I Region 4 Track and Field Championships while East Clinton was at Troy High School for the Division III Region 12 Track and Field Championships.

Elijah Stewart was preparing to get in the starting block when lightning was detected and the meet was halted. Eventually, the meet was postponed to Friday with Stewart and the 100 the first running event.

Julius Jackson also will run Friday in the 300-meter hurdles.

The East Clinton girls 4×800-meter relay team finished 11th overall, clocking 10:23.18. The team consisted of Kaylyn Deaton, Molly Seabaugh, Kaylee Terrell and Grace Wiseman.

The 4×400-meter relay team will run its finals on Friday at Troy.

Regional competition continues Thursday with the Division II Region 8 Track and Field Championships at Piqua High School.