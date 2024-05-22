Way Back Wednesday: Main Building Brownies

Main Building Brownies 1954 (The Main Building Brownies from a photo taken in 1954. From left to right, Bonnie Haywood, Martha Hamilton, Doris Kistner, Ann McNemar, Carolyn Bean, Kay Schultz, Linda Grove, Jenny Bath, Susie Smith and Nancy Lawson. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected]. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

Clinton County History Center