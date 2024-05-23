Car show to benefit local man set for this Saturday

Ohio Car Shows and Cruise Ins is hosting a car show at the Little River Bar and Grill in Oregonia this Saturday, May 25 to raise money for a local man and his family as he battles cancer. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at 5527 Oregonia Road.

Mark Bond was recently scheduled to undergo surgery to remove the cancer, but doctors discovered that the cancer had spread during a scan. Further testing revealed that the cancer had spread into his bones and now his spine. The car show is an effort to support Mark and his family during this challenging time.

The event will feature a variety of cars, jeeps, bikes, and trucks, and registration will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. The cost to participate is just $10. All proceeds will go directly to Mark Bond and his family to help with medical expenses.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enter raffles. Trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to come out and support Mark and his family.

For more information about the car show or to register your vehicle, contact Max Sprague at 937-509-1612.