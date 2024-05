WHS grad Walker track, field career to continue at WC

Wilmington High School senior Taija Walker has chosen to continue her academic and athletic career at Wilmington College. Walker played volleyball, basketball and ran track and field this season for the Hurricane. She is planning to participate in track and field at Wilmington College. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Yvonner Williams, Taija Walker, Tara Williams; back row, WHS track and field coach Chris Reynolds, assistant coach Karen Heslop, assistant coach Eileen Grosse.