Locals enjoy a thrilling performance at the Murphy

A great act of danger and grace was done on Friday, June 7. Within the Murphy Theatre were three talented performers, Hilary Abigana, C. Neil Parsons, and Greg Jukes of The Fourth Wall. A trio of classically-trained instrumental contortionists wielding their superior sounds in concert with their love for the other performing arts, leading to a vast array of performances, impressive, lively, and diverse. And all done, like the title says, without a safety net. Finding their origin in 2010, their 15th season found them in Wilmington, Ohio to perform their act a year and a half in the making; “Without a Net.” With their vast array of instruments, tricks, and comedic bits, Without a Net was and is both an enjoyable and thoroughly enriching experience.

Photos by Kenton Adkins