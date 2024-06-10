Today in History

Today is Monday, June 10, the 162nd day of 2024. There are 204 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 10, 1967, six days of war in the Mideast involving Israel, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq ended as Israel and Syria accepted a United Nations-mediated cease-fire.

On this date:

In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.

In 1907, eleven men in five cars set out from the French embassy in Beijing on a race to Paris. (Prince Scipione Borghese of Italy was the first to arrive in the French capital two months later.)

In 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Holbrook Smith and William Griffith Wilson.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.

In 1971, President Richard M. Nixon lifted a two-decades-old trade embargo on China.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.

In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing’s 11th Triple Crown.

In 1991, 11-year-old Jaycee Dugard of South Lake Tahoe, California, was abducted by Phillip and Nancy Garrido; Jaycee was held by the couple for 18 years before she was found by authorities.

In 2009, James von Brunn, an 88-year-old white supremacist, opened fire in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., killing security guard Stephen T. Johns. (Von Brunn died at a North Carolina hospital in January 2010 while awaiting trial.)

In 2013, a trial began in Sanford, Florida, in the trial of neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. (Zimmerman was acquitted.)

In 2016, Muhammad Ali was laid to rest in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, after an all-day send-off. “Mr. Hockey” Gordie Howe, who set scoring records that stood for decades, died in Sylvania, Ohio, at 88.

In 2020, protesters pulled down a century-old statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy.

In 2022, Britney Spears married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship. (Asghari would file for divorce 14 months later.)

In 2023, Ted Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated mathematician known as the “Unabomber” who retreated to a dingy shack in the Montana wilderness and ran a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died at a federal prison medical center.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Alexandra Stewart is 85. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 83. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 83. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 81. Actor Frankie Faison is 75. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 73. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 72. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 71. Actor Andrew Stevens is 69. Singer Barrington Henderson is 68. Rock musician Kim Deal is 63. Singer Maxi Priest is 63. Actor Gina Gershon is 62. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 61. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 60. Actor Ben Daniels is 60. Actor Kate Flannery is 60. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 59. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 59. Actor Doug McKeon is 58. Rock musician Emma Anderson is 57. Country musician Brian Hofeldt (The Derailers) is 57. Rapper The D.O.C. is 56. Rock singer Mike Doughty is 54. R&B singer Faith Evans is 51. Actor Hugh Dancy is 49. R&B singer Lemisha Grinstead (702) is 46. Actor DJ Qualls is 46. Actor Shane West is 46. Country singer Lee Brice is 45. Singer Hoku is 43. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 42. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 42. Americana musician Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Dive) is 39. Actor Titus Makin is 35. Actor Tristin Mays is 34. Sasha Obama is 23. Actor Eden McCoy is 21.