Fire ravages Rombach Ave. home

Local firefighters battle a structure fire in Wilmington late on the evening of June 10. Crews worked together to bring the blaze under control after a four-hour operation. Photos courtesy of Wilmington Fire Department Local firefighters battle a structure fire in Wilmington late on the evening of June 10. Crews worked together to bring the blaze under control after a four-hour operation. Photos courtesy of Wilmington Fire Department Fire damage at 671 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington after a structure fire on June 10. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — Several local departments responded to a fire late Monday night that ravaged the residence at 671 Rombach Ave.

At approximately 11 p.m, the Clinton-Warren Station 60 was dispatched to assist Wilmington Professional Firefighters Local 3011 on the reported structure fire in the City of Wilmington, according to reports. Chief 60, Engine 60, Heavy Rescue 60, and Tanker 60 responded to the scene, where crews joined local firefighters in battling the blaze.

The Clinton-Warren crew arrived on the scene and quickly began assisting in fire suppression and salvage/overhaul efforts. According to reports, the fire was brought under control after a four-hour operation, with crews being released by command shortly thereafter.

Wilmington Fire Department Chief Andy Mason reported that there were six occupants of the house at the time of the fire, and he assured that all individuals were safely evacuated from the premises.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

During the incident, Blanchester EMS provided valuable support to the district by covering the area and making an additional medic run while Clinton-Warren crews were busy responding to the structure fire.

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District extended its gratitude to Blanchester EMS for assisting in this matter.