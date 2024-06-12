Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Food For All mobile pantry coming to Blanchester

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting an upcoming Clinton County Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food on Thursday, June 13. It is partnering with the local community and distributing food at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St.in Blanchester. Food distribution is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Cowan Lake Family Fishing Day to be held

The community is invited to the annual Family Fishing Day at the Cowan Lake Youth Fishing Pond, located on the south side of the lake off of Yankee Road. The event will be held on Father’s Day Weekend, Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. No fishing licenses are required for this weekend. Fishing poles and bait will be provided for those who can’t bring their own. There will be a First Cast Fishing workshop for kids aged 6 to 15. Kids who complete the four workshop stations will receive a free rod and reel combo and a kids’ meal voucher for Poppy’s Hot Dogs and More food truck (limited quantities available). Those who catch a tagged catfish will receive $25 in Poppy’s Food Truck vouchers. Breakfast sandwiches will be available starting at 9 a.m.

Clarksville-Vernon alumni dinner meeting to be held

The 129th Clarksville Alumni Dinner Meeting will be held on June 15 at the WSB Clinton County Aging Up Community Center at 789 Nelson Road, Wilmington. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with social hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $17.50. Everyone who has had an association with Clarksville Vernon School is welcome to attend. Clinton-Massie graduates are also invited. Bring school pictures, play programs, music certificates, sports letters, and other memorabilia to share with others. Please send payment of $17.50 per person by June 7 to: Joyce Peters, Apt. 100, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177. Please contact Joyce at 937-218-3041 if you have questions.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. (its second Grill Out of the season) Thursday, June 27 in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, green beans, chips, desserts and drinks, plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

WHS Class of 1959 plans 65th reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1959 is planning a 65th reunion on July 25. A luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Kava Haus, located at 187 E. Locust St. (formerly Marsh Funeral Home). For further information, contact Nancy Vandervort Kelly at 937-486-4551.