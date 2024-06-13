I-71 lane closures to continue through weekend

CLINTON COUNTY — Lane closures will remain in place on Interstate 71 in Clinton County through this weekend for paving operations, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Beginning at 8 p.m. each night this week, contractors for ODOT will impart lane closures on I-71 North and South, between S.R. 72 and U.S. 68, until approximately 6 a.m. Monday, June 17. No work will be performed Saturday night, June 15.

Lane closures will start on the southbound lanes, and when complete, will move to the northbound lanes. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone.

Motorists are reminded to exercise additional caution through the area. All work is weather permitting.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.