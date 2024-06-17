Summer Concert Series rocks on with ‘Crush — A Bon Jovi Experience’

Downtown Wilmington was abuzz this weekend as the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau Summer Concert Series welcomed “Crush – A Bon Jovi Experience.” Food and drink vendors were on hand for a full night of fun in Clinton County. The “Rock the Block” committee and the CCCVB would like to thank those who have participated in their “Teachers Rock” Campaign. While attending any summer concert, people are encouraged to bring a school supplies for local teachers. Those who donate will receive a free “Teachers Rock” t-shirt. Summer Concert Series continues on June 28 with “Sean Poole & Buckin Krazy” with “Floyd & the Walkmen” at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Wilmington parking lot.

Submitted photos