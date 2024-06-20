Clinton County History Center: Early look at Alumni Field

In this undated photo is an early aerial look at Wilmington High School’s Alumni Field. The high school is in the upper left of the photo. A history of Alumni Field … In May of 1935 the News Journal reported Wilmington schools was seeking funds for Alumni Field with the purchase of land and construction of the stadium at Wood Street and Sherman Avenue planned. Just 10 days later, it was reported the Wilmington High School Alumni Association voted to purchase the land and build Alumni Field. WPA (Works Progress Administration) is building Alumni Field. The WHS football team practiced at Alumni Field on Nov. 18, 1936, even though the entire complex was not completed. On Nov. 21, 1936, Wilmington defeated Xenia 39-25 in the first game at Alumni Field with an estimated attendance of 1,000. In August of 1937, the installation of lights was completed. A night practice session on Sept. 15, 1937 was attended by an estimated 500 fans and was the first night event at the stadium. Wilmington had two homes games — a 13-0 loss to Lockland and a 6-0 win over Oakwood — before the official dedication game was held on Oct. 1, 1937 against rival Washington. With more than 2,000 looking on, Wilmington defeated Washington 38-0. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected]. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County History Center. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

Clinton County History Center