OSHP: Midland man dies following motorcycle, SUV crash in Clinton County

MARION TWP. — A Midland man died following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday involving a motorcycle and an SUV on State Route 28 in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 1:31 a.m., a 2005 Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle, driven by Jeffrey Horton, 40, was heading eastbound on State Route 28 when it struck the rear of a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Shawn Lawrence, 49, of Pleasant Plaint, which was also traveling eastbound.

According to OSHP, Horton was not wearing a helmet and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Miami Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Lawrence was reportedly wearing a seat belt and sustained no injuries.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Blanchester Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Blanchester Fire & EMS, CareFlight, and Bennett’s Towing.

The accident remains under investigation.