SUVCW receives Wreaths Across America donation from VFW Post 6710

Wilmington VFW Post 6710 Commander Ron Dunn presents a $1,500 check to Shawn A. Cox (left). Cox is the Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Wreaths Across America Coordinator. Assisting in the presentation is Charles Rose (right), a member of the VFW and Senior Vice Commander of the Casey Camp. Submitted photos Henry Casey Camp Commander Kelly Hopkins decorating a veteran’s grave last December during the Wreaths Across America ceremonies.

Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) got a big boost in its 2024 Wreaths Across America fundraising drive with a generous donation of $1,500 from Wilmington VFW Post 6710.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery at Christmas time. This is the fifth year the Casey Camp has supported the program.

Henry Casey Camp past commander Shawn A. Cox, who is also a past Ohio Department SUVCW commander, serves as the camp coordinator for the Wreaths Across America project. He said, “the camp purchases the wreaths from the national Wreaths Across America organization, and in December Casey Camp members along with community volunteers place the wreaths on the graves of military veterans.”

Cox said “the Wilmington VFW Post’s generous donation will make it possible for the Casey Camp to increase the number of military veterans’ graves that will be decorated with a wreath this year.” At each gravesite, the person placing the Remembrance Wreath announces the name of the veteran, thanks him for his service and salutes. It is believed that a veteran is not forgotten if his name is remembered.

Cox noted the goal of the Henry Casey Camp is to place a Remembrance Wreath on the grave of every veteran. However, to achieve this goal additional donations are needed, and in December community volunteers are needed to assist camp members in placing the wreaths. Each year the camp receives donations from individuals, patriotic organizations and companies. Anyone interested in donating or assisting the camp as a volunteer should contact a member of the Henry Casey Camp.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a Congressionally-chartered organization created by the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) in 1881, and became the legal heir to the GAR following the death of the last GAR member. It is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a non-profit 501c3 group.