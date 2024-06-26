Kingdom Ag team shoots 58, wins 15th annual Sugartree Ministries Golf Tournament

Winners of the 15th annual Sugartree Ministries Golf Tournament, the Kingdom Ag team, from left to right, Trey Uetrecht (Kingdom Ag sponsor), Marshal Portwood, Jacob Campbell, AJ Perkins, Brad Bamberger The runnerup team in the 15th annual Sugartree Ministries Golf Tournament, from left to right, Brian Powell, Aaron Mallon, Joe Lanier. Team member Jacob Ortiz was not present for the photo.

The Kingdom Ag team won the 15th annual Sugartree Ministries Golf Tournament at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The winning team had a 57 and was sponsored by Trey Uetrecht of Kingdom Ag. Players were Marshal Portwood, Jacob Campbell, AJ Perkins and Brad Bamberger.

The runnerup team of Brian Powell, Aaron Mallon, Joe Lanier and Jacob Ortiz had a 58.

Event winners were Bill Davis, closest to the pin No. 3; Gary Bishop, closest to the pin No. 5; Thomas Carter, closest to the pin No. 7; Cole Hollander, closest to the pin No. 14; Brad Bamberger, closest to pin second shot No. 2; Adam Morris, closest to the pin second shot No. 12.

Premier sponsors were R&L Carriers, Kingdom Ag, Modern Woodmen.

Platinum sponsors were Wilmington News Journal, Bush Auto, Bob and Caroline Wagenseller, Uetrecht Farms, Prenger’s, Dave and Nancy Miller; Grounds Systems.

Gold sponsors were Family Tree Chiropractic, Fellowship of Praise, Presbyterian Church, Pharmacy Design, Peoples Bank.

Silver sponsors were Progressive Carpet Cleaning, Church of God, Dove Church, Faith Family Church, Present Church Blanket Bunch, Domain Roofing Construction, Rick Black.

Other team finishing the tournament were:

58-Lurzs: Mike Lurzs, Tony Adams, Chawa Msachi, Josh Johns

59-Browning: Chris Browning, Luke Dell, Chase Collins, Adam Morris

59-Sciarretta: Chris Junes, Tony Sciarretta, John Touhey, TJ Finney

61-Clarksville 4: Ron Cordy, Andy Copeland, Doug Fisher, Thomas Carter

61-Wilmington Police Department: Cody Juillerrat, Cole Hollan, Conner Combs, Travis McKinney

61-Church of God: Bill Davis, Kyle Davis, Mark Hast, Scott Anderson

61-Presbyterian Church: John Philp, Seth Cunningham, Gary Bishop, Gary DeFayette

61-Gomez: Solomon Gomez, Tim Gomez, Wil Lusk

62-Faith Family: Brad Delaney, Jeff Barnes, Paul Schaffer, Steve Corbett

62-FOP: Nathan Morgan, Hunter Collins, Mike Collins, Branson Newbry

64-Family Tree: Greg Pittman, Greg Beam, Grant Beam, Dean Rice

65-Prenger’s: Roger Houck, John Settlemyre, Keith Bryan, Tom Kachovec

62-Presbyterian 2: Dave Millet, Bruce Barrett, Mark Hess, Mike Wallace

66-Shaw Construction: Mike Shaw, Adam Shaw, Nate Thirey, Jonce Kessler

67-Hamric: Darin McKenzie, Derick Hamric, Mike Hamric, Kim Hamric

67-Uhrig: Jarred Uhrig, Robin Tisdale, Jerry Uhrig, Andy Tisdale

70-Uetrecht Farms: Dan Uetrecht, Tyler Uetrecht, Ric Acher, Wyatt Running

71-Huber: Karen Nichols Huber, Hailey Schatzmann

Tournament organizers said Trevor O’Sullivan, Thomas Carter, Majestic Springs staff, golfers, volunteers, sponsors, donors and Elizabeth Huber helped make the outing successful.