Kingdom Ag team shoots 58, wins 15th annual Sugartree Ministries Golf Tournament

The Kingdom Ag team won the 15th annual Sugartree Ministries Golf Tournament at Majestic Springs Golf Course.
The winning team had a 57 and was sponsored by Trey Uetrecht of Kingdom Ag. Players were Marshal Portwood, Jacob Campbell, AJ Perkins and Brad Bamberger.
The runnerup team of Brian Powell, Aaron Mallon, Joe Lanier and Jacob Ortiz had a 58.
Event winners were Bill Davis, closest to the pin No. 3; Gary Bishop, closest to the pin No. 5; Thomas Carter, closest to the pin No. 7; Cole Hollander, closest to the pin No. 14; Brad Bamberger, closest to pin second shot No. 2; Adam Morris, closest to the pin second shot No. 12.
Premier sponsors were R&L Carriers, Kingdom Ag, Modern Woodmen.
Platinum sponsors were Wilmington News Journal, Bush Auto, Bob and Caroline Wagenseller, Uetrecht Farms, Prenger’s, Dave and Nancy Miller; Grounds Systems.
Gold sponsors were Family Tree Chiropractic, Fellowship of Praise, Presbyterian Church, Pharmacy Design, Peoples Bank.
Silver sponsors were Progressive Carpet Cleaning, Church of God, Dove Church, Faith Family Church, Present Church Blanket Bunch, Domain Roofing Construction, Rick Black.
Other team finishing the tournament were:
58-Lurzs: Mike Lurzs, Tony Adams, Chawa Msachi, Josh Johns
59-Browning: Chris Browning, Luke Dell, Chase Collins, Adam Morris
59-Sciarretta: Chris Junes, Tony Sciarretta, John Touhey, TJ Finney
61-Clarksville 4: Ron Cordy, Andy Copeland, Doug Fisher, Thomas Carter
61-Wilmington Police Department: Cody Juillerrat, Cole Hollan, Conner Combs, Travis McKinney
61-Church of God: Bill Davis, Kyle Davis, Mark Hast, Scott Anderson
61-Presbyterian Church: John Philp, Seth Cunningham, Gary Bishop, Gary DeFayette
61-Gomez: Solomon Gomez, Tim Gomez, Wil Lusk
62-Faith Family: Brad Delaney, Jeff Barnes, Paul Schaffer, Steve Corbett
62-FOP: Nathan Morgan, Hunter Collins, Mike Collins, Branson Newbry
64-Family Tree: Greg Pittman, Greg Beam, Grant Beam, Dean Rice
65-Prenger’s: Roger Houck, John Settlemyre, Keith Bryan, Tom Kachovec
62-Presbyterian 2: Dave Millet, Bruce Barrett, Mark Hess, Mike Wallace
66-Shaw Construction: Mike Shaw, Adam Shaw, Nate Thirey, Jonce Kessler
67-Hamric: Darin McKenzie, Derick Hamric, Mike Hamric, Kim Hamric
67-Uhrig: Jarred Uhrig, Robin Tisdale, Jerry Uhrig, Andy Tisdale
70-Uetrecht Farms: Dan Uetrecht, Tyler Uetrecht, Ric Acher, Wyatt Running
71-Huber: Karen Nichols Huber, Hailey Schatzmann
Tournament organizers said Trevor O’Sullivan, Thomas Carter, Majestic Springs staff, golfers, volunteers, sponsors, donors and Elizabeth Huber helped make the outing successful.