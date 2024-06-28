Local news from July 1924

The following article was taken from Clinton County news clippings from July 1924.

The Community Club of New Antioch has a busy day planned for July 4th. Gus Daulton, president of the club, has been planning this event for more than a year. The two main features will be parade in the morning and a basket dinner to follow at 12:30 o’clock. Prizes will be given at the parade for best decorated automobile, best decorated horse and buggy, and best decorated team and wagon.

On July 1st a robbery was discovered at the Baltimore and Ohio railroad depot. Frank Titus, freight and mail agent, went to the depot at three o’clock to go to work. He discovered the safe had been blown open and $100.25 was missing. Sheriff Wm. Kirk and Wm. M. Smith were summoned. Lieutenant Richey and John Sears were also called. Richey and Sears were B & O Railway detectives.

In the Greasy Hill news, it is reported that Wilbur Downing is spending a few days with the home folks. Leonard Downing has purchased a new radio and was able to hear part of the Democratic Convention held in New York last week. The Sunday School convention held at Pansy was well attended. Rev. Thomas of Blanchester was the speaker.

The Chester W.C.T.U. meeting was held at the home of Mrs. Will Stingley. Those attending were Mrs. Edwin Shidaker, Mrs. Horace Bevan, Florence Lane, Mrs. Lester Lane, Helen Louise Bevan, Mrs. Everette Earley, Miss Mary Lewis, Morris Shidaker, Mrs. Dan Gillam, Wanda Lane. Mrs. W. R. Lewis, Jean McMillan, and Warren Shidaker. Mrs. Will Huffman and Mrs. Alvin Hartman were welcomed as new members. Ice cream, angel food cake, and iced tea were enjoyed as refreshments.

The Wilmington city Service Director wants a “weedless town by the fourth of July.” Director West gave a firm reminder to residents that according to city ordinance, property owners are responsible “to cut down thistles and weeds” on their property. This includes the alleys adjoining their property. Certain portions of North Mulberry and North Walnut are especially bad. After being duly notified by the Service Director the property owner may be liable for a fine of not less than $5.00 nor more than $25.00.

Sabina residents have great plans for the July 4th celebration. Bands will be playing music and there will be fireworks display in the evening. There were many different events during the day and created much interest. One was the best decorated baby carriage. The winner was Mrs. J. Moriarity and son Patrick of Wayne Township. Florence Roseland Haines, Florence Mary Hagen, and Marian Rhonemus won prizes in the doll carriage parade. Noel Brewer won the pie eating contest.

In the publication of July 7, 1924, the Rannells held a family reunion at the home on Prairie Road. Three local families attended as did Dr. and Mrs. William B. Rannells and daughter of Asheville, N. C.; Dr. and Mrs. Hugh Hildebrant of Detroit; Dr. and Mrs. Paul W. Hildebrant of Mt. Sterling; Henry Hildebrant of Washington C.H.; Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Rannells, Mr. and Mrs. Charles D. Lamb and son, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lewis and children of Columbus. Mr. and Mrs. C. A. Rannells of Whittier, California were unable to get here in time.