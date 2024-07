Mallory Thomason won the grand champion meat pen prize at Sunday’s Clinton County Junior Fair poultry show. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin Bryson Shutte won the reserve champion meat pen prize. Warren Murphy won the grand champion roaster prize. Mallory Thomason won the reserve champion roaster prize. Kiley Murphy was named the winner of the grand champion meat fryer prize. Ava Hester was named the winner of the reserve champion fryer prize.

