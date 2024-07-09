Transformer catches fire during fair Tuesday

A transformer outside of the sheep barn erupted into flames on Tuesday on the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Photo by Phyllis Cocklin Fetters Electric crews work to repair the damaged transformer on the fairgrounds after Tuesday’s electrical fire. Serena Hammond | News Journal Fetters Electric crews work to repair the damaged transformer on the fairgrounds after Tuesday’s electrical fire. Serena Hammond | News Journal

WILMINGTON — A transformer caught fire on the fairgrounds near the sheep barn at approximately noon on Tuesday — the fourth day of the Clinton County Fair — prompting a swift response from the Wilmington Fire Department.

According to fair board president John Cooper, the transformer erupted into flames due to an electrical overload. While the exact cause is still under investigation, it is assumed that the excess energy caused two lines to touch, sparking the fire. The fire department was quickly summoned to the scene and extinguished the fire on the pole.

As a precautionary measure, the sheep barn was evacuated due to concerns about smoke and heat inside the building. The barns are already hot enough, and out of an abundance of caution, the evacuation was deemed necessary, according to Cooper. The animals were also evacuated from the barn.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident. “The safety of our visitors and staff is always a top priority,” Cooper emphasized.

Cooper credited Fetters Electric LLC, the company responsible for maintaining the fairgrounds’ electrical systems, with providing exceptional service.

“Fetters Electric does an amazing job for us,” he said. “They have an employee on site at all times to ensure our facilities are safe.”

It is believed that an overload on the transformer, possibly exacerbated by high demand for electricity in the camping area, may have contributed to the fire. Cooper said that it will take approximately four hours to repair the damage and restore power to the area.

The fairgrounds will continue to operate as usual while Fetters Electric works diligently to resolve the issue.