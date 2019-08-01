Throwback Thursday: Farmers at work

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 1, 1959:

National headlines

• “170 Big Atlas Missiles OKd”

“Appropriations Bill’s Secret Details Bared”

“WASHINGTON (AP) — A $39,228,239,000 compromise defense appropriations bill includes funds to build at least 170 Atlas missiles, informed sources say.

The big Atlas is designed to carry nuclear destruction across oceans. Cost and quantity figures on the Atlas are secrets. Information on the number planned came from congressional sources familiar with details of the bill.”

• “U.S. Asks Advice of Allies On Invitation to Khrushchev”

“GENEVA (AP) — The United States has sounded out Allied governments on their reaction to a possible invitation from President Eisenhower to Soviet Premier Khrushchev to visit the United States, top Western diplomats reported today.

This development was announced as the Big Four foreign ministers conference neared the windup with negotiations on the Berlin crisis stalled and hope for East-West agreement virtually abandoned.”

Locally

• “The Clinton County Polio Chapter owes $5,200 and we need your help now: During the month of August the Clinton County Polio Chapter will conduct a special fundraising drive throughout Clinton County to raise funds to pay up $3,500 which it now owes in bills for the care of local polio victims plus $1,700 which it has borrowed from the National Foundation.”

• The schedule was announced for the 1959 Clinton County Fair to be held August 10-15. Featured events included midget car racing, wrestling, harness racing, a style revue and Jack Kochman’s Hell Drivers.

• Look Ahead, the 1958 grand champion Hampshire boar of the National Barrow Show, has just been purchased by Leonard and Jay Ostermeier and family of Miralake Farm, Midland Route 1, from Cedar Point Farms in Easton, Md.

• The New Antioch Hustlers 4-H Club met and “played a little basketball” at the home of Jim Rider. Members present included Mark Terrell and John Reynolds, and leader Wilbur Doak took a photo of the club.

• The Cuba gals 4-H Club met at the home of Patricia Young, reported member Charlotte Addis.

• The Wayne Producers 4-H Club met including David Culver, Jim Larrick, Gary Sharp and Gary Page.

