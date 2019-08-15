Throwback Thursday: Packed with passengers

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 15, 1960:

National headlines

• ‘Nixon To Campaign in South; Kennedy Pushes Medical Bill’

“(AP) — The presidential candidates worked today on opposite ways of appealing to voters. One concentrated on a geographic region. The other, a bill before Congress.

After spending his weekend politicking in the North, the Republican candidate, Vice President Richard M. Nixon, planned some quick campaign trips into the South.

The Democratic candidate, Sen. John F. Kennedy, rushed into a Senate battle over medical care for the aged. He had promised to do so in a speech Sunday at Hyde Park, N.Y., the home of the late President Roosevelt.”

• ‘Cuba Grabs US-Owned Mining Plant’

“HAVANA (AP) — The Castro regime has taken over the Freeport Sulphur Company’s $75 million nickel and cobalt plant in Cuba.

The American plant has been idle since March, when the government put a heavy tax on its output.

Locally

• ‘Hospital Handy As Greyhound Bus Hits Truck’

‘Bus Driver Admitted, 20 Others Treated at Clinton Memorial’

“Charges against a 40-year-old Columbus bus driver are pending today in the wake of a bus-truck accident here early Sunday which sent 19 bus passengers and both drivers to the hospital.

Police reported that on Sunday at 1:30 a.,m., a truck, eastbound on West Main Street, was stopped in the right lane waiting for a traffic light to change at the Farquhar Avenue intersection. Driving the truck was Charles Krekeler, 36, of Bethel Route 2.

At that time, a Columbus-bound Greyhound bus driven by Robert Henry, approached the intersection, failed to stop, and slammed into the rear of Krekeler’s truck, caving in the entire front of the bus.”

Most of the passengers were from the Cincinnati or Columbus areas, along with some from Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee.

• Pictured receiving rosettes were Clinton County Fair junior and senior fair demonstration winners, all 4-H Clubbers, Jerry Brewer, Danny Baxter, Paul Cluxton and Danny McCoy; as well as to Madeline Rose, Karen Hughes, Judy Eaton, Jane Williams, Susan Claibourne, Rebecca Sabin and Sharon Bernard.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington — “Healthfully Air Conditioned For Your Comfort” — was Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.”