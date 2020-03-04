TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, March 4, the 64th day of 2020. There are 302 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 4, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term of office; with the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln declared: “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”

On this date:

In 1789, the Constitution of the United States went into effect as the first Federal Congress met in New York. (The lawmakers then adjourned for lack of a quorum.)

In 1793, George Washington was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States during a ceremony in Philadelphia.

In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge’s inauguration was broadcast live on 21 radio stations coast-to-coast.

In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president.

In 1974, the first issue of People magazine, then called People Weekly, was published by Time-Life Inc.; on the cover was actress Mia Farrow.

In 1977, some 1,500 people were killed in an earthquake that shook southern and eastern Europe.

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan addressed the nation on the Iran-Contra affair, acknowledging that his overtures to Iran had “deteriorated” into an arms-for-hostages deal.

In 1994, in New York, four extremists were convicted of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than a thousand. Actor-comedian John Candy died in Durango, Mexico, at age 43.

In 1998, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that sexual harassment at work can be illegal even when the offender and victim are of the same gender.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Paula Prentiss is 82. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 79. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 72. Author James Ellroy is 72. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 70. Singer Chris Rea is 69. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 68. Actress Kay Lenz is 67. Musician Emilio Estefan is 67. Movie director Scott Hicks is 67. Actress Catherine O’Hara is 66. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 63. Actress Patricia Heaton is 62. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 62. Actor Steven Weber is 59. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 57. Actress Stacy Edwards is 55. Rapper Grand Puba is 54. Rock musician Patrick Hannan (The Sundays) is 54. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 53. Actress Patsy Kensit is 52. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 52. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 51.

Thought for Today: “I want to live my life so that my nights are not full of regrets.” — D.H. Lawrence, English author (1885-1930).