Davisons celebrate 50 years

The Davisons are celebrating their golden anniversary this year.

David A. Davison and Caroline Sue Stoops were married in Xenia by the Rev. Kidd on June 7, 1969. They have lived in Sabina for the past 50 years enjoying the company of their neighbors, family and friends.

Mrs. Davison is a retired home-based teacher with Clinton County Head Start. Mr. Davison was a landscaper who later became a farmer in his long career, working with Marvin and David Beam on their farm.

They raised five children — Rebecca Fessler, Anita Mann, Samantha Leahy, JoAnn Davis and David A. Davison Jr. They also have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.