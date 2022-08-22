Osborns celebrate 65 years of marriage

Bob and Violet Osborn of Wilmington are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house 2-4 p.m. Saturday, October 8 at Westboro United Methodist Church, 110 Jonesboro Road, Midland. (No gifts, please.)

Robert Osborn and Violet Mae Van Vuren were married August 31, 1957 in the home of Violet’s Parents, Hans and Clara Van Vuren, on the Van Vuren Farm in Midland, by Rev. Printis Spear.

Their children are Robert (Christine ) Osborn, Jr. of Wilmington, and Suzanne (Ted) Gray of Peru, Indiana. They have seven grandchildren.

Bob is a retired school teacher and Violet is a homemaker and retired bookkeeper.