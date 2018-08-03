Hewitts celebrate 50th anniversary

Max and Bess Hewitt celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 20, 2018.

They have five children, Kim (Lenny) Resselott, Karan (Steve) Keiter, Alex (Margarita) Copher, Van (Laura) Hewitt, and Kelly (Chad) Borton. They have been blessed with 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In honor of this milestone anniversary, Max and Bess enjoyed an evening at the Boone Tavern & Hotel in Berea, Kentucky, and re-visited their favorite locations throughout Kentucky.