Jay and Judy Laycock of Sabina celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28, 2018.

They were married in 1968 at the New Vienna Church of Christ by Minister Donald M. Thomas.

They have three sons, Greg, Dennis (Rachel), and Jeff (Bri), and three grandchildren, Elnora, Emmitt, and Hayden Laycock.

Their children planned a family vacation for all to enjoy last July in Navarre Beach, Florida, to celebrate their anniversary.