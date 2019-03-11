Fred DeVoe celebrates 100th

The family of Fred DeVoe will celebrate his 100th birthday March 15, 2019 on his family farm in Port William.

Fred is the son of Beatrice and Charles DeVoe.

Fred’s wife, Vivian (Mickey), passed away in 2014. They were married on his birthday on March 15, 1941 and had celebrated 73 wonderful years together, actively working together on the family farm. Fred always remembered their anniversary.

He has two children, Judy Hovanec of Deerfield, Illinois (husband Joseph) and Don DeVoe of Annapolis, Maryland (wife Anna)., along with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Fred has farmed his entire life and is still actively engaged with everything to do with farming — daily weather conditions and predictions, grain and stock reports, seed technology and prices, farm equipment improvements and costs, to name a few. He actively reads the Wall Street Journal cover to cover daily.

Fred has always been a lover of candy with a special affection for anything chocolate. At his age, Fred also has the unexpected good fortune to still have two siblings living in the area.