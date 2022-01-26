Epperson, Gilmore to wed

Kristy S. Epperson of West Carrollton, Ohio and Phillip E. Gilmore of Wilmington, Ohio are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Epperson is a Nurse Professional Development Specialist for Kettering Cancer Care. She is a 2017 graduate of Wright State University, and a 2014 graduate of Valley View High School.

Gilmore is the Head Women’s and Men’s Golf Coach at Mount St. Joseph University in Delhi Twp. He is a 2020 graduate of Wilmington College, a 2014 graduate of Mount St. Joseph University, and a 2010 graduate of Wilmington High School.

Kristy is the daughter of Karen and Dave Becker of Germantown, and Ed and Betsy Epperson of Miamisburg. Phillip is the son of Neil and Jean Gilmore of Wilmington.

They are planning a June wedding, and will reside in West Carrollton.