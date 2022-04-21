CHURCH BRIEFS

Walk for Life is Saturday

New Life Clinic’s 28th annual Walk for Life fundraiser is this Saturday at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., Wilmington. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 10 a.m.

The 5K walk will start at the church and proceed through town, with stops at New Life Clinic and Point Park, before returning to the church. The walk is open to anyone. Donations will be accepted the day of the walk, and online at www.newlifesupport.org and then click on the “Donor” tab.

Free dinner at Blan Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of ham, mac & cheese, green beans, salad, dessert and drinks, plus a chance to visit with their neighbors. All are welcome.

The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655