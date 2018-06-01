Simon Kenton Class of 1961

The 1961 graduating class of Simon Kenton High School recently gathered for an evening of fellowship and reminiscing.
Of those able to attend, one was visiting home from San Diego, California.
Leon Purtee gave thanks before the meal at the No. One China Buffet.
The class looks forward to the 60th reunion in 2021.
Simon Kenton High School Class of 1961. In the front row from the left are Cathy Bowermaster Overly, Betty Bloom Cassel, Sandy Schnelle Flint and Bonnie Stewart Starcher; and in the back row from the left are Ron Flint, Carl Hartley, Bob Centers, Wayne Ellis, Roger Pinkerton, Larry Bernard and Leon Purtee (largely hidden).
