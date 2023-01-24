Mobile Mammogram serves county residents

Clinton County Community Action Program, in partnership with the James Cancer Center, the Ohio State University, Wexner Center provided mammograms to 19 Clinton County residents recently. The Mobile Mammogram will return on March 29. To schedule an appointment, Clinton County residents can call 614-293-6924.

