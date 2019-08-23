Two Simon Kenton classes celebrate together

Members of the Simon Kenton High School Classes of 1956 and 1957 met on Aug. 10 at the Community Christian Church’s social room for their reunion celebration.
The noon meal was served by Cynthia Saylor of “Me & My Gang Catering”.
By joining the classes together, a great time of reminiscing was enjoyed by all.
Plans were made to meet again in the second week of August 2020.
Simon Kenton Class of 1956 — In the front row from left are Sandra McCall Rutherford, Mary Jane Bean Bentley, Shirley Cassidy Smith, Shirley Young Rittenhouse, Evelyn Ellis Pickering and Sally Curtis Duprez; and in the back row from left are Sam Moore, Jim Georges, Marvin Bond, Dick Leslie and Bill Smith.
Simon Kenton Class of 1957 — In the front row from left are Junia Mesecher Bond, Mary Ann McFadden Moore, Janie Babb Warehime, Shirley McFadden Webb and Nancy Jandes Knapp; and in the back row from left are Richard Davis, Joe Pinkerton, Charles Pitzer, Earl Murphy and Dorsey Wilson.