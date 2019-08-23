Two Simon Kenton classes celebrate together

Members of the Simon Kenton High School Classes of 1956 and 1957 met on Aug. 10 at the Community Christian Church’s social room for their reunion celebration.

The noon meal was served by Cynthia Saylor of “Me & My Gang Catering”.

By joining the classes together, a great time of reminiscing was enjoyed by all.

Plans were made to meet again in the second week of August 2020.