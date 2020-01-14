Clinton County December marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in December:

• Raymond Harold Smithson, 46, a truck driver, of Martinsville, and Melanie Lorraine Blatchford, 47, a hair stylist, of Lake Waynoka, Ohio.

• Ronald Wayne Loeffler, 21, of the U.S. Air Force, of Abilene, Texas, and Ashton Marie Hagerman, 19, of the U.S. Air Force, of Clarksville.

• Taylor Moore Stuckert, 34, a planner, and Sarah Elizabeth Hawley, 47, a book publisher, both of Wilmington.

• Leonard Thomas McIntyre, 45, a truck driver, and Christina May Bryant, 43, a clerical worker, both of Cuba, Ohio.

• Matthew Robert Bradshaw, 42, of the military, and Julie Ann McCann, 41, a nurse, both of Blanchester.

• Richard Lee Phillips, 66, who is self-employed, and Sydney Alexis Jarrell, 26, grad school, both of Wilmington.