Clinton County marriage licenses in December

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in December:

• Jefferson Eldridge Green Sr., 66, retired, and Sandra Kay Taylor, 66, retired, both of New Vienna.

• Isaac James Prewitt, 21, an electrician, of Blanchester, and Abigail Jean Troutman, 25, a barista, of Sardinia.

• Dylan Wayne Wright, 27, a truck driver, of Martinsville, and Michelle Marie Hamby, 25, who works in home health, of Rockridge.

• Joseph Aaron Quick-Mendoza, 24, a machinist, and Ashley Danielle Randolph, 25, a cashier, both of Blanchester.

• Jeffrey Duane Bennett, 59, a machine operator, and Paula Jane Lewis, 53, unemployed, both of New Vienna.

• Garrett Lloyd Bergen, 29, a loan officer, of Midland, and Sara Maegan Abirached, 22, a barista, of Milford.

• Donald Wayne Imperati, 24, an aviation mechanic, and Lindsey Ann Woods, 20, an aircraft painter, both of New Vienna.

• Nicolin Baird Haines, 31, a teacher, and Caelia Megan Reese, 23, a billing clerk, both of Wilmington.

• Joshua Wayne Faries, 38, a sub-contractor, and Candice Denise Baker, 29, a front desk worker, both of Blanchester.

• John Thomas McLaughlin III, 58, an IT specialist, of Powell, and Kathleen Ann Madison, 53, self-employed, of Wilmington.

• Craig Alan Gonyou, 56, an engineer, and Anita Marie Bannigan, 56, a home health care worker, both of Blanchester.

• Stanley Keith Turner, 59, a parts inspector, of New Vienna, and Melony Jane Millam, 59, an associate, of Wilmington.

