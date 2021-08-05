Wilmington Kiwanis part of Dayton gathering

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club participated July 27 at the Division 4 Kiwanis Council Meeting in Kettering at Christ United Methodist Church.

Division 4 Lt. Gov. Kelly Faas of Beavercreek Kiwanis Club presides over the Division Council Meeting where 11 Dayton-area Kiwanis Clubs were present.

Wilmington Kiwanis presented the guest speaker for the evening, emerging high school senior Jahari Henry of Hilliard, Ohio who was elected this summer as Secretary of State at this year’s Ohio Buckeye Boys State.

He talked to the Dayton-area Kiwanis Clubs about his experience at Boys State, his election and his duties at Buckeye Boys State.

This Saturday, Aug. 7, the Wilmington Kiwanis Club invites the Clinton County community to the club’s pasta spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, located at 421 East Vine Street in Wilmington.

Tickets are $8 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 4 through 11, and free for 3 and under. This fundraiser will help generate funds for the club’s Clinton County community service projects such as Boy Scouts, 4-H, and the high school Key Clubs at Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, and Wilmington.

From left, Kiwanian Vermon L. Dillon, Kiwanian Ron Johnson, speaker Jahari Henry, and Isaiah Henry. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_IMG_2693.jpg From left, Kiwanian Vermon L. Dillon, Kiwanian Ron Johnson, speaker Jahari Henry, and Isaiah Henry. Submitted photo From left, speaker Jahari Henry, Kiwanian Terri Thobaben, Isaiah Henry and Kiwanian Mike Sweeney of the Mason Kiwanis Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_IMG_2697.jpg From left, speaker Jahari Henry, Kiwanian Terri Thobaben, Isaiah Henry and Kiwanian Mike Sweeney of the Mason Kiwanis Club. Submitted photo