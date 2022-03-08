Clinton County marriage licenses in February

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in February:

• Matthew Dean Gray Sr., 62, a general contractor, of Frankfort, Ohio, and Robin Maggie Henderson, 52, a homemaker, of Sabina.

• Nathan Daniel Cromer, 32, a warehouser, and Alyssa Kasey McKee, both of New Vienna.

• Alex Riki Demeny, 27, a warehouse employee, and Olivia Paige Howar, 27, a student, both of Wilmington.

• Marshall Lee Dutton, 25, a TimberTech employee, and Rashuana Destiny Renee Medley, 26, who works in admissions, both of Blanchester.

• Paul Edward Anderson, 56, a truck sales manager, and Cathy Jean Malott, 39, a case worker, both of Wilmington.

• Jerry Lewis Collins, 68, who works in product development, and Dana Rae Nicol, 54, a case pack operator, both of Martinsville.

• Naithon James Cain, 31, a quality inspector, and Chasity Lanay Hollon, 29, a caregiver, both of Blanchester.

• Matthew Shane Addison, 27, who works in construction, and Brittany Imogene Siau, 32, an STNA (State Tested Nursing Assistant), both of Clarksville.

