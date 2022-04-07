Clinton County marriage licenses in March

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in March:

• Thomas Lee Williams Jr., 41, a bio-medical engineer, and Sarah Jane Catherine Lambert, 43, who works in retail, both of Blanchester.

• Dakota William Fisher, 22, an arborist, and Lydia Marie Denney, 19, a phlebotomist, both of Blanchester.

• Nicholas Gerald Hagar, 22, a firefighter / EMT, of Lima, and Danyale Michelle Pagett, 23, a firefighter / EMT, of Wilmington.

• Alexander Lundie Sutherland, 18, of the U.S. Air Force, and Adrian Rae Jones, 18, of the U.S. Air Force, both of Blanchester.

• Joseph Lee Davis, 22, a car detailer, and Allisun Jade Leasher, 28, a packer, both of Wilmington.

• David Ardian Washington, 38, who is self-employed, and Amber Dawn Cox, 40, a branch manager, both of Wilmington.

