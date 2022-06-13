Clinton County marriage licenses in May

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in May:

• Christian Lee Terry, 25, a car part inspector, of Wilmington, and Gabriele Nicole Brooks, 24, an operator, of New Vienna.

• Brian Dale Reed, 28, a manager, and Cherry Nicole Evans, 23, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Travis Nathan Thiel, 27, a laborer, and Heavenley Nicole Young, 28, a homemaker, both of Lynchburg.

• Eric Christopher Pence, 21, a warehouse worker, and Alexis Nicole Mclees, 23, who works in home health, both of Sabina.

• Johnathan Edward Walter Dove, 28, who works in maintenance, and Kathryn Elizabeth Conard, 32, a chef, both of Sabina.

• Anthony Paul Tissandier, 24, self-employed, of Blanchester, and Kali Morgan Cochran, 21, a marketing coordinator, of Lynchburg.

• Jason Lee Wallace, 43, a loader, and Leslie Michelle Wallace, 41, a Human Resources director, both of Wilmington.

• Jared Matthew Schaefer, 48, a carpenter, and Melissa Dawn Dincler, 46, a mortgage processor, both of Franklin, Tennessee.

• Ronald Samuel Gumm, 24, self-employed, and Alexa Mackenzie Burkitt, 22, a stay-at-home mom, both of Midland.

• Michael Keith Guisleman, 50, a machinist, and Julie Anne Campbell, 41, a quality analyst, both of Wilmington.

Please be aware the News Journal also publishes engagement announcements and wedding stories for free. To submit either a story after the wedding or to announce the engagement, please e-mail your information and a photo to [email protected] . Likewise, use the same email address when your family grows with the birth of a baby. Here again, there’s no cost to have a birth announcement with a photo published.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_Weddings_cmyk.jpg