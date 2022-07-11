Clinton County marriage licenses issued in June

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in June:

• Zachary Allen Pike, 27, a machinist, and Terri Ann Gascon, 25, a stay-at-home mom, both of Wilmington.

• Randall Steven Young, 27, a machinist, and Arisa Lynn Kidder, 26, an Amazon employee, both of Martinsville.

• Thomas Jayden Luttrell, 26, a picker packer, and Audrey Paige Jones, 24, who works in retail, both of Sabina.

• James Michael Conger, 69, retired, and Connie Sue Greene, 55, retired, both of Sabina.

• Cody Allen Fuller, 37, an operator, and Shannon Linea Starks, 31, who works for IRS, both of Martinsville.

• Robert Neil Pierson, 63, retired, and Teresa Lynn Morrison, 68, retired, both of Martinsville.

• Benjamin Matthew Isaac, 29, a machine operator, and Rachel Hope Macaluso, 28, a firefighter, both of Wilmington.

• Eddie Andrew Crowe, 31, a supervisor, and Andrea Marie Purcell, 27, a clerk, both of New Vienna.

• Nathan Dean Miller, 25, a service tech, and Danielle Nicole Hess, 26, a stay-at-home mom, both of Wilmington.

• Carmen Mona Preidt, 34, who works at Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services (AMES), and Rachel Cecillia Johnson, 30, a child care provider, both of Martinsville.

• Justin Adam Oeters, 41, a probation officer, and Donna Ann Roberts, 37, a bus driver, both of Wilmington.

• Phillip Edward Gilmore, 30, a college golf coach, of Wilmington, and Kristy Sue Epperson, 26, a nurse, of West Carrollton.

• Andrew Marc Robert Smith, 38, a homemaker, and Jessica Marie Allen, 32, a Dealertrack employee, both of New Vienna.

• Rodney Shane Trenner, 27, an assistant manager, of New Vienna, and Shelby Lynn Delawder, 28, a stay-at-home mom, of Jeffersonville.

• Tyler Lee Hubbard, 25, who works in nursing, of Clarksville, and Marah Marie Mussro, 23, who works in nursing, of Grove City.

• Wayne Edward Rogers III, 53, a learning process manager, and Ronza Lee Fouch, 54, Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant-Licensed (COTA/L), both of Wilmington.

• J D Larie, 52, a forklift operator, and Misti Dawn Grooms, 46, a forklift driver, both of Sabina.

• Travis Lloyd Burgan, 35, a mechanic, and Samantha Lee Crothers, 35, a stay-at-home mom, both of Blanchester.

• Cameron Edward Phelps, 24, a supervisor, and Alisha Meredith Osburn, 24, a stable worker, both of Wilmington.

• Isaac Fyodor Quigley, 20, who works in construction, and Bryanna Marie Thompson, 21, a hair stylist, both of Wilmington.

• Zakariah Cole Dean Wilson, 22, a sales rep, and Hannah Alene Fetters, 22, a stay-at-home mom, both of Sabina.

• Ivan Alexander Canales, 31, a biller, of Baldwin, New York, and Angie Nathalie Grisales Lopez, 23, a customer service coordinator, of Blanchester.

• Brent Charles West, 60, a purchase technician, of Wilmington, and Christine Faith Driggs, 58, an associate banker, of Bellbrook.

• Steven Lee Poplin, 25, who works in construction, and Shakira Nicole Ortiz Velazquez, 20, a Human Resources (HR) specialist, both of Sabina.

• Samuel Abraham Ginn, 45, a professor, and Emma Gwendolyn Buchanan, 34, who is self-employed, both of Wilmington.

• Samuel Beau Vickers, 27, Air Force, and Makayla Jean Barber, 24, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

Please be aware the News Journal also publishes engagement announcements and wedding stories for free. To submit either a story after the wedding or to announce the engagement, please e-mail your information and a photo to [email protected] . Likewise, use the same email address when your family grows with the birth of a baby. Here again, there’s no cost to have a birth announcement with a photo published.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Weddings_cmyk-1.jpg