Clinton County marriage licenses issued in September

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in September:

• Timothy Wayne Ritchey, 22, who works in construction, of Hillsboro, and Kaylashae Morgan Moore, 22, a student, of Wilmington.

• Ryan Cordell McKinney, 19, a sales associate, of Wilmington, and Kimberly Elizabeth Jackson, 19, a sales associate, of Jamestown.

• Logan Mark Katsetos, 25, a program scheduler, of West Chester, and Ella Jill Young, 25, a nanny, of Wilmington.

• Kenton Layne McInerney, 22, a nurse, of Xenia, and Sophie Elizabeth Cockman, 23, a nurse, of Wilmington.

• Rieley Jaymes Thorpe, 22, an associate, of Clarksville, and Katelyn Grace Turk, 22, an associate, of Independence, Kentucky.

• David Maxwell Beck, 28, a state trooper, and Alexa Danielle Ferrell, 28, a veterinarian, both of Wilmington.

• Derick James Luttrell, 25, a garage door technician, and Kayla Marie Young, 25, a DSP (Direct Support Professional), both of Sabina.

• Cameron Michael Spangler, 25, a controls engineer, and Briana Michelle Aleshire, 24, a server, both of New Vienna.

• Brandon Kyle Moore, 32, an assembler, and Rachel Lynn Carter, 31, a manager, both of New Vienna.

• Richard Lee Cheney, 47, a yard man, and Shanna Kay Mongold, 41, a factory worker, both of Wilmington.

• Randy Bosier, 51, a cabinet builder, and Christina Lynn Evans, 48, a hair stylist, both of Wilmington.

• Jason Lael Davis, 23, a quality assurance tech, and Sydney Elizabeth Chapin, 21, a salon lab tech, both of Wilmington.

• Derek Michael Trainer, 29, an assembly specialist, and Heidi Katherine White, 37, who works in customer service, both of Sabina.

• Dallas Louis Clayton Earley, 26, a farmer, of New Vienna, and Megan Alyssa Boyers, 23, who works in medical billing, of Milford.

• Wyatt Daniel DeWeese, 26, a freight handler, of Martinsville, and Cassidy Dawn Barker, 25, a legal assistant, of Wilmington.

• Zackary Dean Dillow, 23, a police officer, and Alana Jae Smith, 22, a bank teller, both of Wilmington.

• Dustin John Irwin, 31, a firefighter, and Elizabeth Ann Tucker, 23, a stay-at-home mom, both of New Vienna.

• Scott Lawrence Mullis, 25, with the U.S. Air Force, and Mariah Nicole Cornett, 25, with the U.S. Air Force, both of Midland.

• Timothy Franklin McGraw, 63, disabled, and Rebecca Lynn Pauley, 55, a caregiver, both of Sabina.

• Dakota James Dzuris, 29, a handler, and Ashley Marie Shapley, 26, a cashier, both of Sabina.

