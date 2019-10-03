CHURCH BRIEFS

Blessing of The Animals set

Blessing of the Animals is set for 4-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at First Christian Church at 120 Columbus St., Wilmington.

This is a favorite annual event for pet and animal lovers in our community. Pets of all description are welcome but owners are responsible for their pet’s safety and the safety of others. Everyone is invited so please tell all your friends and animal pals (woof, meow, squawk, etc.).

For information call 937-382-2251 or go to wilmingtondisciples.com.