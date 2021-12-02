WCC’s Blessing Store slated

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Church of Christ is happy to announce the return of their annual Blessing Store, which will be held Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 909 W. Locust St.

The Blessing Store is open to the public for anyone who may need help in purchasing Christmas gifts this holiday season.

Those in attendance are asked only for a donation as payment for items – but it is not required. The church’s theme is to take what you need – give what you can.

Items available range from household goods to toys and coats.

