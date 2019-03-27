Blan Public Library hosts ‘Lincoln School Story’; part of Clinton County Reads 2019

BLANCHESTER — The first northern challenge of the landmark Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education took place nearby in Hillsboro 65 years ago.

A small group of African American mothers refused to send their children to the dilapidated Lincoln School and “marched” with their children to the white Webster School every day for two years.

Kati Herrington Burwinkel will present the documentary short “The Lincoln School Story: How 18 African American Mothers Changed History” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Blanchester Public Library. The program is being held in conjunction with Clinton County Reads 2019.

Burwinkel will be accompanied by some of the marchers, who will talk about the fight in 1954 and where we stand 65 years later.

Burwinkel, a retired nurse, is the Project Director/Executive Producer of the documentary short and exhibit “The Lincoln School Story.” She lives in Hillsboro with her family.

The program is free and open to the public. It is made possible in part by Ohio Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, visit the library or call 937-783-3585.

Clinton County Reads 2019 includes book discussions and programs revolving around the book Educated by Tara Westover. Clinton County Reads is sponsored by the Blanchester Public Library, Sabina Public Library, Wilmington Public Library and Books ‘N More.

Burwinkel

Part of Clinton County Reads 2019