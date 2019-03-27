Honor your veteran or service member

WILMINGTON — Memorial Day is just a few weeks away, and now is the time to think about paying tribute to a military veteran of current member of the military on a public banner in Wilmington.

Jen Woodland will be taking applications for your veteran or member of the military 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at Kairos Coffee Shop at 1593 Rombach Ave.

Each banner is 30 inches by 48 inches, is mounted by the city and exhibited publicly, generally from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.

Your participation in the program includes the banner printed on both front and back, and web presence on the Military Tribute site www.troopbanners.com/Wilmington. The cost per banner is $210.

Also, if you participate in the program, you may purchase personal lawn banners — 12 inches by 18 inches — for $14 each (hardware not included).

If you have questions, call 937-623-0954 and leave a message including your name and phone number (please allow up to 48 hours for a return call).

There are two ways to complete the process:

• Mail completed application with photo of the veteran in military uniform and check payable to “Clinton County Foundation c/o H.O.M.E.” to: Jennifer Woodland, 862 Fife Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

• Call 937-623-0952 to schedule an appointment. Bring the photo of the veteran in military uniform and completed application to be directly uploaded (payment must be made at that time).

This is an example of just one of the banners for Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_wendell-brown.jpg This is an example of just one of the banners for Wilmington. www.troopbanners.com/Wilmington