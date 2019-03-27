Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 11 and March 15, 2019:

• Lori Hoffer-Hodge, 47, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 13, 2019 to March 19, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Hoffer-Hodge must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and take part in a three-day driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, and grant driving privileges effective March 19, 2019. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Kathryn Conard, 29, of Sabina, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 19, 2019 to March 19, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Conard must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, grant driving privileges effective March 31, 2019, and destroy the operator’s license. A turns signal violation was dismissed.

• Jacob Roberts, 28, of Morrow, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Roberts must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Andy Nguyen, 39, of Canton, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Nguyen must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of child endangerment, having an open container, marked lanes violation, seat belt violation, and a child restraint violation were dismissed.

• Matthew Mata, 36, of Sabina, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Mata must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Additional charges of hit-skip and failure to control were dismissed.

• Tiffany Gilbert, 31, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• John Duggins, 71, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Duggins must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. Seized firearms shall be returned to a police officer who’ll then transfer them to Duggins.

• Skylar Tomlinson, 26, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Tomlinson must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Andreas Krallis, 36, of Chillicothe, driving under suspension-financial, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $350, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Amy Ramsey, 40, of Leesburg, drug paraphernalia, left of center violation, fined $180, assessed $250 court costs.

• Brian Maynard, 48, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Matthew Louiso, 42, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failure to reinstate and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• James Hardy, 47, of Blanchester, O.V.I.-suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Jason Butler, 42, of Xenia, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Sydnie Hamm, 18, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Hamm.

• Levi Howard, 18, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Howard.

• Austin Embree, 21, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Embree.

• Jackson Wilick, 27, of Winter Springs, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Wilick.

• Timothy Mitchell, 28, of New Vienna, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases was waived by Mitchell.

• Esther Ofori, 27, of Sabina, theft. Sentencing stayed.

