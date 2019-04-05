Annual Sugar Grove Cemetery clean-up: Certain decorations, flowers will be removed beginning April 22

WILMINGTON – Sugar Grove Cemetery will be conducting its Annual Spring Clean-up from April 22 to May 6, the City of Wilmington announced.

While flower arrangements and other grave decorations are a popular way to honor friends and family that have passed, those items can become weathered and worn.

During the cleanup, items that are on the ground will be discarded: decorations, flowers, statuaries, plaques, solar lights, etc. Any worn, faded, or holiday-themed flowers and trinkets on the grave monuments will also be removed and discarded.

If you have any decorations or personal items you wish to save, please remove them from the cemetery grounds by Sunday, April 21. You may return items to Sugar Grove Cemetery after May 6.

The Spring Cleanup enhances the cemetery’s appearance and prepares Sugar Grove for the summer mowing season.

In addition, Sugar Grove Cemetery is releasing updated guidelines for gravesite decorations. The rules can be found by visiting the Sugar Grove webpage on the City of Wilmington website: http://wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/sugar-grove-cemetery/.

You can also request a copy of the rules by emailing sgcemetery@wilmingtonoh.org or by calling the Sugar Grove Cemetery office at 937-382-2059. The city encourages patrons to review these guidelines prior to placing items at the gravesites.

The City of Wilmington appreciates the public’s assistance as it continually works to beautify Sugar Grove Cemetery. If you have questions regarding the spring clean-up schedule or the updated grave-decorating policies, please contact the Sugar Grove Cemetery staff at 937-481‑1927 or the Cemetery Office at 937-382-2059.

Certain decorations, flowers will be removed beginning April 22