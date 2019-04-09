Clinton County Municipal court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 1 and April 5, 2019:

• Matthew Bowman, 36, of Norwood, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s licensed suspended from April 2, 2019 to April 2, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Bowman must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, grant driving privileges effective April 2, 2019, and vacate ALS. An additional O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Sarah McGhee, 32, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a felonious assault charge.

• Ruben Fonseca Jr., 20, of Wilmington, assault, illegal restraint, sentenced to 159 days suspended, fined $1,500, assessed $500 court costs.

• Mark Ingles, 27, of Sabina, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 90 days in jail (81 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Ingles must write a letter of apology to the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Mary Myers, 30, of Lexington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Myers must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A seat belt violation and a going 86 in a 70 mph speed zone charge were dismissed.

• Sandy Kring, 47, of Shelbyville, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Kring must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Johnson, 42, of Fairfield, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Johnson must write a letter of apology to the victim, must commit no further offenses for a year, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Chasity Mullins, 39, of Blanchester, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Mullins must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, and pay $188.67 in restitution. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fictitious registration and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Paul Jernigan II, 22, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (15 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time suspended on condition there’s no contact west the victim. Any TPO issued was terminated. Three protection order violation charges were dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

