Indian Trails Chapter installs officers

The Indian Trails Chapter of Colonial Dames held a tea party for their April 2019 meeting, where new officers were installed. The meeting was well-attended and enjoyed by all.

Leslie Holmes opened the meeting, and the opening ritual was held prior to partaking in the tea luncheon. Many of the ladies contributed to the delicious spread of tea sandwiches and sweets.

After the luncheon, special guest, Honorary Ohio State President, Sharon Hendershot conducted the installation of officers.

As a thank you, new Chapter President, Kim Stackhouse presented Sharon Hendershot with the tea cup the chapter had provided her for the tea as well as a tea towel and decorative box to take home.

Kim then presented exiting President, Leslie Holmes with a thank you gift and her Ex-President pin.

A door prize of a tea pot and cup/saucer was won by Mary Alice McConnell. Before the meeting adjourned, President, Kim Stackhouse had the group listen to “The Daffodils” poem written by William Woodworth. Additional guests for the day included Jerrica (Mrs. Joshua) and Charliann Stackhouse.

Shown are: seated, Leslie Holmes, Chaplain; Kim Stackhouse, President; Sharon Hendershot, Honorary Ohio State President; standing, Bonny Kanyuk, Librarian; Karen McKenzie, Treasurer; Nancy Bernard, Corresponding Secretary; Susan Henry, Recording Secretary; and Kay McIntire, Vice President. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_CD-Installation-of-Officers_2019_Cropped.jpg Shown are: seated, Leslie Holmes, Chaplain; Kim Stackhouse, President; Sharon Hendershot, Honorary Ohio State President; standing, Bonny Kanyuk, Librarian; Karen McKenzie, Treasurer; Nancy Bernard, Corresponding Secretary; Susan Henry, Recording Secretary; and Kay McIntire, Vice President. Courtesy photo