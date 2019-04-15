Continental Manor honors volunteers

BLANCHESTER — Continental Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Blanchester recently hosted its annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner, celebrating the spirit of giving back by recognizing some of its dedicated volunteers.

The dinner was followed by an award ceremony with each volunteer being presented a certificate of appreciation.

Activity Director Lisa Beach said what made the evening even more special, was that when each volunteer came forward to accept their certificate, they each said a few words about how the residents had touched their lives. Many said they came there to make a difference in the lives of the residents, but in turn, the residents made a difference in their lives.

Not only are the volunteers a blessing to the residents, but the residents are a blessing to the volunteers.

Beach said due to scheduling conflicts, not all volunteers were able to be present, but, “You can see from the large number that were able to attend, that Continental is very fortunate to have such a great group of people that truly care about the residents, and certainly make a difference in their lives.”

Some of the volunteers are from local churches that come in on Sunday and do a Sunday Service, as well as throughout the week to visit residents. Some bring therapy dogs, while others assist residents with bingo and other games.

Two volunteers started out coming to Continental because their mother was a resident there, but became so attached to the other residents, and staff at Continental, that they continue to come volunteer, even after their mother’s passing. Some volunteers come in and sing and or play an instrument. Some volunteers come each week and help with crafts or painting, while others dress up like the Easter Bunny or Santa.

“Volunteers are always welcome,” said Beach. “That’s something that you can never have enough of. Each volunteer brings something a little different, and that little difference can make a big difference in the life of a resident.”

You can contact Activity Director Lisa Beach directly at 937-783-8018 if you are interested in volunteering.

Many of the volunteers who are making a difference at Continental Manor. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_Volunteers.jpg Many of the volunteers who are making a difference at Continental Manor. Courtesy photo